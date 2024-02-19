State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,985 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 122,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

