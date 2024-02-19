State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,949 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Innospec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 20.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $124.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $126.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

