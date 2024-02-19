State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,452 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 72.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Stock Down 0.0 %

SSB opened at $85.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

