State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 34,627 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,627 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.33. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

