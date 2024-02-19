State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 36,837 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,837 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.