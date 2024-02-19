StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 679,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 604,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 348,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

