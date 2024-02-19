StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after acquiring an additional 132,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
