StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.09 on Monday. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

