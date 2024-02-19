StockNews.com Upgrades Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Strong-Buy

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
