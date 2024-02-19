StockNews.com Upgrades Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Strong-Buy

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

