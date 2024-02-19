Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $402.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.