Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Price Performance
Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $402.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
