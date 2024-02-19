Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.42 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.