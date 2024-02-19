S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&W Seed

S&W Seed Trading Up 28.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $170,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.