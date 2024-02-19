Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 25.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $225,291.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,497 shares of company stock worth $4,652,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.94.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

