Sykon Capital LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sykon Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

