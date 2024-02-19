T-Mobile US, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $8.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.74. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2025 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $160.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

