Tenaris (TS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Tenaris to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. Tenaris has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $35.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 41.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

