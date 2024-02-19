Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,066 shares of company stock worth $733,746 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $59.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.