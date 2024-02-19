Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Loews by 316.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:L opened at $74.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

