Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

