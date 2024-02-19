Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.12 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

