Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 284 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $483.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.23 and a 12 month high of $768.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.30.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cable One

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.