Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 396 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.96 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

