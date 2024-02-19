The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

