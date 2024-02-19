The Clorox Company Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $5.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of CLX opened at $151.05 on Monday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

