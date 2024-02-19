The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.31 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.