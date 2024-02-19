TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

TCON stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

