TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
