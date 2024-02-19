Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $41.30 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3,808.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

