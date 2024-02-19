Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,910 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,700 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.3 %

TRIP stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

