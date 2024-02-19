Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,146.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

