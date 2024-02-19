Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $440.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.25.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

