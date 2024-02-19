UBS Group AG Buys 54,093 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,093 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,992,000 after buying an additional 883,870 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $177.25 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

