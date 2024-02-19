UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GSK were worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 6.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

