UBS Group AG Purchases 2,803 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.54.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $311.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $341.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

