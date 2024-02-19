UBS Group AG Purchases 3,322 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $23,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after buying an additional 677,778 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,003 shares of company stock worth $4,745,889. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GL opened at $125.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

