UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

