UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after buying an additional 209,906 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HF Sinclair by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

