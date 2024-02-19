UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Critical Survey

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and UiPath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $44.17 million 2.47 -$1.17 million ($0.03) -100.33 UiPath $1.06 billion 13.35 -$328.35 million ($0.28) -89.14

Analyst Ratings

Golden Matrix Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UiPath, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Golden Matrix Group and UiPath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 UiPath 0 8 6 0 2.43

Golden Matrix Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.89%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $22.32, indicating a potential downside of 10.57%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than UiPath.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -2.66% -3.81% -3.36% UiPath -12.51% -5.98% -4.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of UiPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats UiPath on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

