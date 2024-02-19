United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

