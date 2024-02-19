Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 577,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.56 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.