Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

