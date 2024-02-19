Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 23 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in NVIDIA by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

