Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

