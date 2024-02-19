Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OVV opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

