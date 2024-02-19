Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

