Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 621 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.22 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

