Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 208.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.2% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 288,509 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.