Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

