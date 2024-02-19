Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $260.43 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

