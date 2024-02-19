Vecima Networks Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Vecima Networks Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of VCM stock opened at C$16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.