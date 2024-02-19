Vecima Networks Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCMFree Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Vecima Networks Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

