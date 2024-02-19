Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.93 and its 200 day moving average is $495.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

